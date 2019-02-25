Teen in custody after high-speed chase from Massachusetts to New Hampshire ends in crash

STRATHAM, NH (WHDH) — A 17-year-old was taken into custody after a high-speed chase from Massachusetts to New Hampshire came to a crashing end early Monday morning.

A woman flagged down a Massachusetts State Police trooper on Interstate 93 northbound in Medford around 12:15 a.m. and said that her car had been stolen in Malden and she was tracking it with her cell phone’s locator application, which was inside the red 2014 Toyota Camry.

It was discovered that the stolen car had exited I-93 northbound and went onto I-95 northbound.

Several minutes later, two other troopers located the stolen vehicle on I-95 and activated emergency lights to stop the car.

The suspect, later identified as a 17-year-old Malden boy without a driver’s license, began pulling over the car into the breakdown lane in Wakefield before speeding off at a high rate of speed, according to state police.

The troopers began chasing the stolen car, which continued traveling northbound before unsuccessfully trying to take the ramp onto Route 114.

State and local police units deployed tire deflation devices on I-95 to disable the car but the suspect was allegedly able to maneuver around the devices and continued fleeing north.

As the stolen car crossed the N.H. state line around 12:50 a.m., a Seabrook police officer began pursuing it.

The suspect exited I-95 at N.H. exit 2, where several N.H. state police cruisers joined the pursuit.

The stolen vehicle eventually entered Route 101, where it crashed while attempting to exit the highway at exit 11, state police said.

The suspect allegedly fled the crash scene on foot but was captured around 1:10 a.m. by Stratham, N.H. police.

He was taken to Exeter Hospital for evaluation.

The teen, whose name was not released due to his age, will be charged with failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operator of a motor vehicle, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, use of a motor vehicle without authority, marked lanes violation, speeding failure to signal and operating without headlights.

Massachusetts State Police say they are seeking a warrant to arrest the juvenile rather than have him summonsed.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)