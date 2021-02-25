Teen in custody after police chase ends with stolen car barreling into Randolph home

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old is facing a slew of charges after authorities say he crashed a stolen car into a home during a police chase in Randolph late Wednesday night.

A state police K-9 Unit sergeant saw a 2012 Acura TL that had been stolen from a Walmart in Avon around 10 p.m. traveling northbound on Route 28 in Randolph, approaching Oak Street, according to state police.

The car turned onto Pond Street and then behind Market Liquors, where the sergeant pulled up behind it and activated his blue lights, state police said.

The driver, later identified as a teenager from Providence, allegedly fled at a high rate of speed and circled back onto Route 28 heading southbound.

Around the 600 block of Route 28, the Acura veered to the left, crossed through the northbound lane, went through a fence, and crashed into the front porch of a house, state police said.

The teen was removed from the car and authorities confirmed there was no one else inside.

He was checked by EMS but refused treatment, state police said. There were no reported injuries.

The 16-year-old is facing multiple charges, including larceny of a motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, speeding, lights violation, and failure to stop for police.

He was released to a family member after the booking process.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at Norfolk Juvenile Court in the near future.

