A teenage murder suspect has been indicted in New Hampshire for the 2022 murders of a Northfield woman and her two young children.

The Office of the New Hampshire Attorney General announced that Eric Sweeney, 17, was indicted on three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of his sister-in-law, Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and his nephews, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1.

The three victims were found dead at their Northfield home back on Aug. 3, 2022, with a medical examiner later determining each had suffered a single gunshot wound. Shortly afterwards, police went on to arrest and charge a juvenile suspect.

In addition to first-degree murder, Eric Sweeney was also indicted on a count of falsifying physical evidence that involved a handgun.

“[The count] alleges that Eric Sweeney, knowing that an investigation was about to be instituted, did alter, destroy, conceal, or remove a Taurus .40 caliber handgun, with the purpose of impairing its availability in said investigation,” the AG’s office stated in a news release.

Authorities said an arraignment for the 17 year old has not yet been scheduled.

