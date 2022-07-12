STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenage female has been injured after being struck by a car Monday night.

At 8 p.m. Monday, police responded to the report of a person struck by a car on Springwood Avenue. The teenager was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators. Police have not announced any charges yet. The incident remains under investigation.

Springwood Avenue is open to all traffic.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)