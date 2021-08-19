CANAAN, N.H. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy led police on pursuits in two stolen vehicles — and ultimately ended up in a hospital, police said.

The episode began Tuesday evening when the teenager fled into the woods after crashing a stolen vehicle in the town of Orange, police said.

Then the teen stole a pickup truck in which he led police on another pursuit that ended when the vehicle rolled and snapped a utility pole in Canaan, police said.

The teenager was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and was charged with “numerous” offenses, police said. The boy’s name wasn’t released and his condition was unknown. It was also unknown if he had an attorney.

