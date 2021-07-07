BETHEL, Maine (AP) — A 17-year-old girl led police on a chase across New Hampshire and Maine before state police used spike mats to end the joy ride, police said.

The teen, driving a pickup truck stolen in Berlin, New Hampshire, drove across the state line on Monday evening and continued after hitting a jersey barrier in a construction zone in Bethel, police said.

She avoided three sets of spike mats before arriving in Rumford, where she escaped a dead-end street by driving through a yard, smashing through a fence, narrowly avoiding a swimming pool, and hitting a vehicle, police said.

All told, the pursuit covered more than 50 miles (80 kilometers).

The driver, who was eventually stopped by spike mats after heading back toward Bethel, was taken to the New Hampshire border, where she was turned over to police in Berlin.

