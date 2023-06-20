MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A single-car crash on Route 128 in Manchester-by-the-Sea left a teenager dead and a 26-year-old man needing to be flown from the scene due to his injuries, according to officials.

Massachusetts State Police said its troopers, local police and firefighters were first called to the crash on Route 128 north at mile marker 51 around 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20.

According to an MSP spokesperson, one occupant of the vehicle, a 19-year-old male from Lynn, was found to be dead at the scene while the driver, a 26-year-old man, was left with life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was closed down in both directions for part of the morning so a medical helicopter could fly in and transport the 26 year old to a hospital in Boston for treatment.

“[A] preliminary investigation suggests the 2009 Honda Civic, for reasons still under investigation, veered off the road to the right and rolled into the wood line,” state police spokesperson Dave Procopio said in a news release. “Both sides of the highway were temporarily closed to allow Medflight to land and transport the surviving victim. The scene was cleared at 8:54 AM.”

Procopio said the crash remains under investigation by the MSP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

In an update Tuesday night, Procopio said the man who was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment had a Florida address, but was believed to be living in Lynn. The same update also corrected a previous statement that initially described the 19 year old as a juvenile.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)