DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash in Dedham left a teenager dead Tuesday, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office.

Officials said a dump truck collided with a moped with two people on board prior to 11:15 a.m. on Washington Street near the West Roxbury line.

Witnesses said the moped was dragged down the road by the truck.

The DA’s office said the 17-year-old driver of the moped was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The passenger was not hurt.

The occupants of the dump truck stayed at the scene of the crash and spoke to police, according to the DA’s office.

Officials had not filed any charges as of Tuesday evening.

The incident remained under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)