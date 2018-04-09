Teen killed in car crash on I-95 in Hampton Falls, N.H.

HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. (WHDH) — A teenage driver was killed in a crash Monday evening in Hampton Falls, New Hampshire.

The crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on the southbound side of I-95. Police said the 16-year-old boy behind the wheel drove off the road and into the median near the Route 84 overpass. He then slammed into a cement bridge support.

The driver, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

