Teen killed in Lawrence crash

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a teenage female in Lawrence on Saturday, officials said.

Crews responding to a single vehicle crash on Water Street just after 6 a.m. found the car had crashed into a utility pole, police said.

The victim, identified as a female in her late teens, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)