Teen killed, others injured in Canton crash

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a teenager was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 93 south on Saturday night, officials said.

Troopers responding to a multiple vehicle crash in the area of Exit 2B at 10:30 p.m. found multiple victims suffering from minor injuries and a 17-year-old male from Natick that had been ejected, state police said.

The victim from Natick was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials are not releasing his name since he is a minor.

An preliminary investigation indicated that a 17-year-old was driving a 2021 Jeep Wrangler with four passengers and attempted to cross multiple lanes to take Exit 2B while in close proximity to a 2011 Toyota Corolla operated by a 28-year-old woman, officials said.

All other occupants in the vehicles were taken to area hospitals for observation or treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A crash reconstruction team was at the scene investigating.

The scene was cleared just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

