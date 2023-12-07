MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Middleton Police are investigating a fatal crash last night on North Liberty Street that claimed the life of one teenage male and left at least one other victim with suspected life-threatening injuries.

Massachusetts State Police said preliminary investigation into the incident indicates that just before 10 p.m. Wednesday a 2008 GMC Sierra pickup truck travelling northbound on North Liberty Street “failed to appropriately negotiate a curve in the road”.

The driver lost control of the vehicle which “went off the road into heavy woods, struck multiple trees, and rolled onto its roof.”

Four teenagers, two male and two female, were transported to area hospitals where one of the males was pronounced dead. At least one other victim has sustained suspected life-threatening injuries.

Middleton Police continue to investigate the crash in conjunction with the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services Section.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

