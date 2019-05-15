CANTON, Ohio (WHDH) — A teenager in Ohio walked to school every day for the past two years in hopes of accomplishing his dramatic weight loss.

Michael Watson, who stands 6 feet, 4 inches tall, weighed 335 pounds in 2017.

He says his self-confidence was very low and he was frequently bullied because of his weight.

Watson committed to walking to and from school every day, while making some changes in his diet.

The 20 minute walk each way will allow him to cross the graduation stage this month 115 pounds lighter.

