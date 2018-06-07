EL PASO, Texas (WHDH) — A Texas teen met her deported father at the border, giving him the chance to see her before she walked across the graduation stage.

Leslie Silva walked up to her dad where El Paso, Texas meets Juarex, Mexico, prompting an emotional reunion caught on camera.

Her father has been deported three times for trying to come back to his family, forcing him to miss his daughter’s graduation this past Sunday, Silva wrote on Twitter.

Silva told KDBC that she remains close with her dad by visiting him on weekends.

As of Thursday morning, the video of the reunion had been viewed almost four million times.

my dad was deported 3 times for trying to come back to his family. unfortunately he couldn’t make it to any of my sisters graduations including mine so i gave him the honor to be the first to see me before i walk the stage. pic.twitter.com/gwgyI8p4ix — Leslie🖤 (@Blesslie_) June 4, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)