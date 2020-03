SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 14-year-old who went missing in Somerville has been found, officials said.

The teen had last been seen in the area of 13 School St. at 2:30 p.m Sunday.

The City of Somerville later tweeted that he was located.

UPDATE: the 14yo boy was found. Thank you to everyone who shared info & helped get the word out. https://t.co/RbNtCs84h4 — City of Somerville (@SomervilleCity) March 2, 2020

