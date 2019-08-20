Teen, park workers rescued from 40-foot-high zip line

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire firefighters say they rescued a 16-year-old girl who dangled from a zip line 40 feet above a pond, along with two people who tried to help her.

The Laconia Sun reports the girl spent about 30 minutes dangling at the Monkey Trunks Zipline Park in Weirs Beach.

Fire Chief Kirk Beattie said she was unable to make the transition to the landing platform at the end of the line and then began to slide back down Sunday.

Beattie said two park employees attached trolleys to the line and rode the wire to the girl. They had hoped to move her down the line to the closest landing platform, but were unable to do so.

Firefighters used a ladder track to bring all three to safety.

