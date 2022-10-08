MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A teenager pictured in a homecoming proposal that referenced slavery is no longer a student at Trinity High School, school officials said Oct. 8.

“We are called to treat every person with dignity and respect,” the letter from David Thibault of the Office of Catholic Schools said. “The sentiment expressed in that photo has no place in our community.”

The letter also refuted the “viral narrative” of a lack of disciplinary action.

“Issues surrounding privacy prevent us from providing certain student information, however, the young person is no longer a student at Trinity High School,” Thibault said.

As previously reported, a photo of the proposal had spread on social media, drawing outrage. School officials had canceled all weekend sporting activities in response as they reviewed the incident.

Looking forward, Thibault said the school will offer opportunities for “discussion, listening sessions, and formation,” and encouraged any student impacted to speak with trusted adults both at home and at Trinity.

