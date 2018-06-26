Teen plummets 30 feet after being shocked while climbing electric wires at Plymouth substation

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 15-year-old boy suffered serious burns and injuries after being electrocuted while climbing a pole near an Eversource substation in Plymouth Tuesday, a fire official said.

The teen, whose name has not been released, had climbed a pole and was swinging 30 feet in the air when he came into contact with a 115,000 volt wire.

The shock caused the boy to fall 30 feet to the ground below, where officials found him with serious burns and injuries.

The boy was conscious and able to speak when he was transported by ambulance to Boston Children’s Hospital.

