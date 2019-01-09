Teen questioned about fireworks set off in school arrested

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire have arrested a 16-year-old student after he was questioned about fireworks being set off in school bathrooms and they discovered a large knife in his backpack.

Police said they arrested the teen Tuesday in Memorial High School in Manchester during an investigation into the fireworks. Police said the teen became disruptive when they tried to speak to him and he kicked a detective.

They said the student continued to struggle with officers and caused a scene even after they secured him in handcuffs.

The teen was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon in school buildings, simple assault, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

