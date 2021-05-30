BOSTON (WHDH) - A teen injured in a hockey game earlier this year was the honorary fan banner captain during the Bruins’ playoff victory over the Islanders Saturday.

AJ Quetta is currently in a wheelchair after suffering a serious spinal cord injury during a Bishop Feehan hockey game in January.

Quetta had been rehabbing at a spinal cord center in Georgia but is now back home and his father said he’s making progress on recovery.

