Teen reported missing after fleeing DCF custody

ATTLEBORO, MA (WHDH) - Police in Attleboro are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a teenager who has not been seen since he fled Attleboro District Court on Monday.

Christopher Belt, 16, was in the custody of the Department of Children and Families when he escaped and ran off, officials said.

Belt was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweat pant, and black Nike sneakers. He is described as being 5-foot, 10-inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.

Belt has ties to North Attleboro and Woonsocket, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Attleboro Police Department at 508-222-1212.

