BOSTON (WHDH) - A 15-year-old reported missing over the weekend has been found, Boston police announced.

Police asked for the public’s help on Sunday in a search for Cristina Esperansa Santos Rodriguez after police said she was last seen leaving a residence on Marion Street in East Boston around 8 p.m. the previous day.

Police announced around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday that Rodriguez had been found.

