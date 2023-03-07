BOSTON (WHDH) - A 15-year-old reported missing over the weekend has been found, Boston police announced. 

Police asked for the public’s help on Sunday in a search for Cristina Esperansa Santos Rodriguez after police said she was last seen leaving a residence on Marion Street in East Boston around 8 p.m. the previous day. 

Police announced around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday that Rodriguez had been found.

