Teen rescued after falling through frozen Westborough pond

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old is recovering after falling through the ice at a pond in Westborough on Monday.

Fire officials responding to Mill Pond say two teenagers were ice skating when one of them fell through the ice about 2,000 feet from shore.

The victim’s friend called 911, and fire crews were able to pull the teenager out of the water.

One of the firefighters who rescued the teen, Lt. Chris Dubois, said crews were able to get the teen to safety on a boat and guide him to shore.

“This is what we’re trained for,” Dubois said. “This is what we do. We had to get that gentleman out of the water, and that’s what we did.”

The victim was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in serious condition.

