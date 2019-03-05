FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WHDH) — A North Carolina teenager lived up to his name when he returned a missing wallet he found loaded with cash.

Justice Cochran, 16, discovered the wallet with $700 inside while walking to the bus stop.

Instead of keeping the money for himself, he turned it over to the school resource officer at Westover High School.

“I didn’t really want to take it because if I was that person and my wallet dropped, I wouldn’t want to lose that much money,” he said.

Cochran received a certificate and a sheriff’s coin for his good deed.

