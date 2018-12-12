Teen reunited with dog he saved from burning car in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A reunion took place Wednesday night in Haverhill between a dog pulled from a burning car and the teenager who saved his life.

It was a 17-year-old who made the smoky save after jumping into action and thinking quick on his feet once he saw the flames.

He had very little time to grab anything like a screwdriver or shopping cart. He used his elbow to smash out the window and grab the dog.

Alex Gabriel and Boomer only met for a few stressful seconds Tuesday afternoon.

Boomer was patiently waiting inside a sport utility vehicle in a Market Basket parking lot when the engine caught fire while the owner was in the store.

“I saw that it was burning, and I ran out there in a panic,” said the dog’s owner, Jennifer Berube.

The high school senior was one of the first to see the smoke and jumped into action when he realized the SUV wasn’t empty.

“Someone yelled, ‘I think there’s a dog,’ and at that point, adrenaline kicked in, and I ran at the window and went for it,” Gabriel said.

Saving the dog wasn’t a matter of scooping up a puppy. Boomer is a full-grown, five-year-old Bernese mountain dog.

“I was trying to keep the smoke out of my eyes. I kind of grabbed him by the scruff and whatever I could grab. I couldn’t see what I was grabbing. After that I just pulled him out,” Gabriel said.

In those five frantic minutes Tuesday, Berube was only briefly able to thank Gabriel, so they came back to Haverhill today to say how grateful they are.

“Boomer is everything to us, to our family, so that would be devastating,” Berube said.

Gabriel’s elbow is sore, but that pain will go away. What he did and what it meant to that family will stick around for a long time,

“I’ve been thinking about that all day. I’m happy that I witnessed it and was able to do something about it.”

The Berube family gave Gabriel a card with some thank-you money inside and also gave him a picture of Boomer. He said he’ll put it as the background on his cell phone.

