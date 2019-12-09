Teen runaway found ”camping” inside Bed, Bath & Beyond

A Bed Bath & Beyond sign is shown in Mountain View, Calif., Wednesday, May 9, 2012. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said Wednesday it agreed to buy smaller home goods retailer Cost Plus Inc. for about $495 million, following a collaboration that put a specialty food department in some Bed Bath & Beyond stores showed promise. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Employees at a Bed, Bath & Beyond in North Carolina discovered an uninvited sleepover guest hiding in the store when they opened up.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the Greenville store employees called local police around 8:30 a.m. Monday and officers responded to a “breaking and entering in progress.”

Greenville police spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said the intruder turned out to be a 14-year-old runaway who had “camped out” at the store overnight after leaving home.

The teen wasn’t harmed and was taken back to his house. His name wasn’t immediately released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)