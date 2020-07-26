Teen seriously injured after being hit by car in Framingham

Police are investigating after a teenager was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Framingham Sunday.

Officers responding to reports of a cyclist hit by a car on Bishop Street Sunday morning found a 17-year-old with a serious head injury, police said. The teenager was conscious and medflighted to a Boston hospital, according to police.

The driver of the car, a 2011 Toyota Rav4, stayed on the scene. No other information was immediately available.

