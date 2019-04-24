Teen seriously injured after being thrown from pickup doing donuts in Tyngsborough

TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries after being thrown from a pickup truck that was doing donuts in the parking lot of a liquor store in Tyngsborough Wednesday night.

Due to the extent of his injuries, the Lowell boy, whose name has not been released, was transported by medical helicopter to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

His condition was not immediately available.

