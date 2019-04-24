Teen seriously injured after falling from bed of pickup truck in Tyngsborough

TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man has been ticketed for operating to endanger after a 17-year-old boy fell out of the bed of a pickup truck that was doing donuts in a Tyngsborough parking lot Wednesday night, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the parking lot of Ayotte’s Stateline Smokin’ Joe’s about 9:11 p.m. found the Lowell boy on the ground with traumatic injuries, according to Tyngsborough Police Chief Richard D. Howe.

A preliminary investigation suggests the boy was riding in the bed of a 2000 GMC Sonoma compact pickup truck that was being driven erratically when he was thrown from the vehicle, Howe said in a statement.

A police spokesman had previously said the vehicle was doing donuts at the time of the incident.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken by ambulance to Lowell General Hospital before being taken by medical helicopter to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The 19-year-old Lowell man who was driving the truck, whose name was also not released, has been ticketed for operating to endanger and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Tyngsborough police say they will seek to have the Registry of Motor Vehicles declare him an “immediate threat.”

Additional charges may be added.

The incident is being investigated by Tyngsborough police.

No additional information was immediately available.

