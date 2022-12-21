ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The teenager who survived a November hit-and-run crash in Acton is back home, following weeks of care at a rehabilitation hospital.

13-year-old Cesar Soto was escorted by state and local police with his family Wednesday morning after receiving care at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital for the last month-and-a-half.

Home sweet home!

Cesar Soto Jr is wheeled into his #Acton house, 7 weeks after he was hit by a car and left in the street. He was in a coma ⁦@SpauldingRehab⁩, today he’s talking and looking forward to the holidays. #7news pic.twitter.com/QVavOTZ3O5 — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) December 21, 2022

Soto was originally left in a coma on Nov. 2, after he was struck in a crosswalk on Great Road. Good Samaritans tended to the teen before emergency crews arrived, starting a long road of recovery for the teenager.

According to his brother, Soto required multiple surgeries at Mass General Hospital before he was later transferred to Spaulding where he continued to recover.

Nicknamed “Junior” in his neighborhood, Soto was hailed as a well-liked and kind neighbor by those who lived near his family – all of whom were looking for answers after the vehicle responsible drove off after striking him.

Police in Acton previously announced they were seeking charges against a driver following a lengthy investigation. Acton Police Chief Richard Burrows said his department submitted paperwork for a criminal complaint back on Dec. 9, seeking charges that included leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and a crosswalk violation.

The department did not release the name of the alleged driver, but described her as an 85-year-old woman from Maynard.

Officials had also said they located and seized a vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident.

