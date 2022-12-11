MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old from Manchester, New Hampshire suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash on Interstate 293 on Friday, state police said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash at mile marker .4 in Manchester around 7 p.m. found a Toyota Camry on its roof in the woods off the right side of the roadway, according to state police.

The driver, later identified as Shane A. Lugo, sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say excessive speed appears to be the primary contributing factor in this crash, however, all aspects of the crash are being investigated.

Anyone who witnessed or who may have additional information is encouraged to contact Trooper Thomas Skafidas at (603) 227-2147 or Thomas.W.Skafidas@dos.nh.gov.

