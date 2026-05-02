METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenager was shot inside a Wendy’s restaurant in Methuen Friday night, according to police.

Methuen police responded to the restaurant on Pleasant Valley Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one teenager was shot in the arm inside the building.

A second teenager was arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

A preliminary investigation suggests the two juveniles are known to each other. Police said the pair got into an argument, and the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim. Police said the victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)