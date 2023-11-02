WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at Worcester State University has been arrested in New York, the district attorney’s office announced.

Kevin Rodriguez, 18, was arrested on a warrant in connection with the fatal shooting at Worcester State University on Saturday.

He was wanted on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and armed assault with intent to murder.

The investigation into the shootings at Worcester State University is ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox