WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at Worcester State University has been arrested in New York, the district attorney’s office announced.

Kevin Rodriguez, 18, was arrested on a warrant in connection with the fatal shooting at Worcester State University on Saturday.

He was wanted on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and armed assault with intent to murder.

The investigation into the shootings at Worcester State University is ongoing.

