HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an alleged street race between two teens ended with a rollover crash in Hudson, New Hampshire Thursday.

The crash happened just after 12:00 p.m. when police said two 17-year-old drivers were racing on Old Derry Road.

The two vehicles collided, sending one, a 2011 BMW, into a rollover crash before the car came to rest on its roof in a nearby yard.

Police said that the other vehicle, a 2011 Nissan, sustained heavy damage after slamming into a tree when the BMW swerved into the car to avoid oncoming traffic.

Another vehicle sustained minor damage from the BMW and the driver sustained no injuries.

The two teens were brought to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

Police said that the investigation is ongoing.

