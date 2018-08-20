ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (AP) — Officials say a teenage boy has been bitten by a shark along the North Carolina coast near Atlantic Beach.

Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Adam Snyder tells news outlets that the 14-year-old was surfing Sunday afternoon when he was bitten twice on the right calf. Snyder says the shark let go of the boy’s leg when it realized the leg wasn’t a fish.

Snyder says the teen then swam to shore with non-life-threatening injuries. He says the teen was treated at a hospital and received stitches.

News outlets report this is the first shark bite this season near Atlantic Beach.

