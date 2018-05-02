SAN ANTONIO (WHDH) — An 18-year-old girl who spent the past 10 months unable to walk gave her prom date the ultimate surprise when he went to pick her up.

Morgan Coultress was diagnosed with conversion disorder after receiving surgery in June of last year, causing her to have difficulty walking, according to KSAT.com.

Tarik Garcia began to go into Coultress’ house to whisk her away to prom, when she started to walk toward the door. Her actions caused Garcia to stumble backward in shock as he shouted. He embraced her in a big hug and asked, “How did you do that?”

The inspirational video went viral online, gaining over a million likes on Twitter.

