Teen swimmer rescued from Worcester pond

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A 13-year-old pulled from a Worcester pond on the Fourth of July was breathing as he was being rushed to the hospital, officials said.

Emergency responders rushed to Bell Pond Wednesday evening after receiving word that the teen had gone under the water.

The teen was breathing when they were taken from the water and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

“I saw the mother and she was completely freaking out, at one point she was like ‘I can’t breathe,'” witness Mark Kivelham said. “It was pretty scary. I felt horrible for her.”

The teen’s condition at the hospital was not released Wednesday night.

