EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old was taken to a local hospital Thursday after he was shot outside a condominium complex in East Bridgewater, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the parking lot of the Pompohono Pines complex.

East Bridgewater police in a statement said officers arrived and found the teen with a gunshot wound to the stomach. Police said emergency crews helped the teen at the scene before bringing him to the hospital for further care.

Citing an initial investigation, police said the teen who was shot appeared to be riding a motorized scooter with another person when the shooting took place.

While their investigation was ongoing as of Friday morning, police said investigators do not believe the incident was random.

East Bridgewater police asked anyone with information to call authorities at 508-378-7223.

(Copyright (c) 2024 State House News Service.