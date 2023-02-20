HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenage boy was taken by helicopter to a hospital Monday after he was stabbed multiple times at the Cape Cod Mall in Hyannis, according to the Barnstable Police Department.

Police said they responded to the mall around 4 p.m. after reports that a person had been stabbed.

Officers arriving on scene found a 17-year-old with multiple stab wounds in the upper torso, according to police.

Police said the teen was taken to the nearby Barnstable Municipal Airport, where he was flown to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence with what police described as “serious, but non-life threatening injuries.”

The incident remains under investigation, though police said appeared to be the result of an argument between the teen and a suspect.

Police said the incident does not appear to be random.

Barnstable Police have asked anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 508-778-3874.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)