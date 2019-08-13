Teen ticketed for Pepperell crash that seriously injured elderly woman

PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old Nashua, New Hampshire man was ticketed in connection with a violent crash in Pepperell on Tuesday that left a woman seriously injured, officials said.

The man, whose name was not released, was ticketed for negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, and failure to stop for a stop sign, according to Pepperell Police Chief David Scott.

Officers responding to a reported two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Street and Lowell Road around 9 a.m. determined the man ran a stop sign and slammed into a car driven by a 72-year-old Pepperell woman.

The force of the crash drove the Pepperell woman’s car into the woods, where she needed to be extricated.

She was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The man suffered only minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Pepperell Police Department and Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

