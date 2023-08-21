NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old turned himself in to police over the weekend after allegedly punching a state trooper and fleeing into the woods following a traffic stop in Norwell late Friday night, state police said.

State police in a statement said a trooper first stopped a Dodge Durango driven by the teen’s mother around 11:45 p.m. Friday on Pond Street in Norwell after the Durango drove up behind the trooper’s cruiser at a high speed and pulled in front of her on Route 3.

State police said the trooper found the Durango had an expired inspection sticker and learned a 17-year-old associated with the car had three active arrest warrants. The same teen, state police said, allegedly had “a known violent history towards police.”

Police said the trooper stopped the Durango on Pond Street in Norwell after it took an exit off Route 3. As she activated her emergency lights, state police said, the trooper saw a passenger in the car climb over the center console into the back seat.

State police said the trooper approached the car, confirmed the person who climbed into the back seat was the wanted 17-year-old and asked the teen to get out of the back seat. Police said the trooper started to escort the teen out of the car, at which point he tried to flee.

“As the Trooper pulled the suspect back toward her, the suspect turned and struck her in the face with a closed fist, then pushed her away with both hands while shouting a

vulgarity at her,” state police said.

Police said the trooper chased the teen before ending her pursuit near a wooded area. She was later treated for injuries to her face and released from a hospital.

Back at the scene in Norwell, additional investigators searched for the teen but did not find him.

Police said they began the process of obtaining a new arrest warrant and charging the teen in connection with the alleged assault on the state trooper. On Sunday, police said the teen surrendered at the Cohasset Police Station.

Both the teen and his mother are Cohasset residents, according to state police.

The teen is now expected to be arraigned “in the near future” for new charges related to events Friday night, as well as prior charges on his prior warrants.

