TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The victim in a fatal crash in Taunton Friday was identified by the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office as Savannah Salemme, 18, of Dighton.

Officers responded to a reported crash in the area of 168 Tremont St. around 10 p.m. Friday where they found a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck that had left the roadway and hit the front porch of a nearby home before coming to rest on top of two parked cars in the driveway, police said.

Salemme was pronounced dead at the scene.

