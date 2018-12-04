Teen who killed parents, dog to be sentenced

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A teenager who fatally stabbed her parents and pet dog faces up to 55 years when she’s sentenced.

Andrea Balcer pleaded guilty under an agreement that caps her sentence. She was 17 at the time of the Oct. 31, 2016, stabbings at their Winthrop home. The teenager told a police dispatcher that she “snapped” on the night of the stabbings.

A judge previously ruled that Balcer can be treated as an adult, and she’s due to be sentenced Tuesday.

Balcer has said parents Alice and Antonio Balcer weren’t supportive of her transition from Andrew to Andrea Balcer, and that she was abused.

Her brother contends their parents were loving and kind, and would’ve been supportive of her gender identity transition.

