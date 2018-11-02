HOUSTON (WHDH) — A young man from Honduras who lost all his limbs in an accident was given the opportunity to walk again following treatment in the United States.

William, 17, arrived at Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Houston more than a year after he lost his arms and legs in an electrocution accident.

He was fitted with prosthetic legs and went through extensive physical therapy to be able to walk and play sports again.

William will continue his treatments in Honduras.

