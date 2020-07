CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Concord, New Hampshire say a teenager who had last been seen on Saturday night has been found.

Ashley Geschwindner, 14, had last been seen at her residence in Concord around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

She was reported found safe on Tuesday morning.

