NEW YORK (WHDH) — A Pennsylvania teenager’s love for the video game Fortnite paid off big during a massive tournament in New York on Sunday.

Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf, 16, won the first-ever Fortnite World Cup and took home the $3 million grand prize for individual players.

This marked the biggest esports payout for a single player.

Giersdorf signed to Sentinels, an esports organization based out of Los Angeles, following his win.

The second place finisher, 24-year-old Harrison “Psalm” Chang, won $1.8 million, while Epikwhale, who has not publicly disclosed his full name, won $1.2 million for coming in third.

Everyone who participated in the games took home at least $50,000.

