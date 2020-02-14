SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenager with Duchenne muscular dystrophy who dreamed of using slides and swings like the other children at the playground has worked hard to help make the City of Salem more ADA accessible.

The Salem City Council honored 17-year-old Tanis Price for his efforts in bringing two play structures that can accommodate wheelchairs to two different city playgrounds this spring.

The teen, affectionately known as the unofficial Assistant Ward 4 City Councilor, received a certificate from the state “for his incredible advocacy and effort to make the City of Salem more accessible for residents with disabilities.”

Price continues to serve as an advocate for those with disabilities by promoting education about Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Tannis was honored by the city and the state for his work to help make @CityofSalemMA more ADA accessible. He made a speech. He’s amazing. @7News https://t.co/oVBv3CVBYi pic.twitter.com/SbqOl4ybUn — Sam Smink (@samsminkWHDH) February 14, 2020

