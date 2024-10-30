HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenage driver is accused of driving into a Hyannis cemetery and knocking over gravestones Wednesday morning, police said.

The SUV plowed through the fence and a number of graves at the cemetery attached to the Federated Church of Hyannis.

Video shows a mangled piece of the fence in the grass in the middle of the cemetery, along with gravestones and debris strewn about.

The suspected teenage driver is being served a summons to appear in court for failure to stop by the Massachusetts State Police.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)