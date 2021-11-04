DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenage girl accused of knocking her principal out during afternoon dismissal Wednesday had her bail set at $5,000.

The girl, whose name was not released, appeared in the Dorchester Division of the Juvenile Court on one count each of assault and battery on a person over age 60 or disabled resulting in serious bodily injury, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and assault and battery on a public employee, District Attorney Rachael Rollins said.

The teen was charged in connection with an alleged attack on Principal Patricia Lampron and another staffer that happened outside of the Dr. William W. Henderson K-12 Inclusion School in Dorchester.

According to a release issued by the office of the district attorney, Lampron allegedly told the girl to leave the area of the school when the teen grabbed her hair and began repeatedly punching her in the face and head.

Lampron was rendered unconscious for about four minutes, according to police, and hospitalized. She has since been released and is now recovering at home.

An investigation by the Boston Police Department is ongoing.

“The juvenile charged with committing this violent attack will be prosecuted,” Rollins wrote in a statement.

Should she post bail, she will be ordered to submit to GPS monitoring and remain under home confinement. She must also stay away from the principal and the school.

Rollins said they are working to ensure the girl gets “the treatment and services she clearly needs based on this violent, unprovoked attack.”

Classes have been canceled for students attending the Upper Campus on Thursday and Friday out of the “utmost caution and to allow for time to further plan with the staff,” Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said.

