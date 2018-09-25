Teenage girl dies after 2-car crash in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenage girl died at the hospital Monday night following a serious two-car crash in Haverhill, officials said.
Officers responding to the area of Crystal and Liberty streets for a report of a crash about 9 p.m. found a 17-year-old suffering from critical injuries, according to the Haverhill Police Department.
The victim, whose name has not been made public, was pronounced dead at a Boston-area hospital.
No additional details were immediately available.
State and local police are investigating.
